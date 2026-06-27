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Fatal Cliff Jump: Man Dies After Dive Into Fishkill Creek | News 12

by

rokur
in ,

A Newburgh, New York man is dead after diving head-first off a cliff into Fishkill Creek in Beacon, according to police. Witnesses say 34-year-old Vincent Javinett did not resurface, and his body was later recovered by a state police dive team. Residents say they often warn people about the danger, but many still jump. The incident marks the third reported death at the creek since 2013.

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