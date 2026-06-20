Come along for a Saturday training session with Coach Bob Bowman and the University of Texas swim team.
In this vlog, you’ll get an inside look at a typical weekend workout, what training looks like at one of the top swim programs in the world, and how we prepare for competition.
Whether you’re a swimmer, coach, or just curious about what goes into training at Texas, I hope this gives you a better look behind the scenes.
Inside a Bob Bowman Saturday Workout | Carson Foster
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