Swimmer's Daily

Inside a Bob Bowman Saturday Workout | Carson Foster

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Come along for a Saturday training session with Coach Bob Bowman and the University of Texas swim team.

In this vlog, you’ll get an inside look at a typical weekend workout, what training looks like at one of the top swim programs in the world, and how we prepare for competition.

Whether you’re a swimmer, coach, or just curious about what goes into training at Texas, I hope this gives you a better look behind the scenes.

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