What Elite Sprinters Do That You Don’t | The Swimsuit Guy

I vlog me coaching a full session with two of the fastest sprinters around to see exactly how elite, Olympic-level swimmers train for speed — from the pre-pool routine, through the warm-up, all the way to full suited sprint efforts.

Danish sprinter and European medallist Mathias Rysgaard and Kuwaiti Olympian Mohammed Zubaid (Paris 2024, 100m freestyle) took me through their entire sprint day in Malta. If you’ve ever wondered what Olympic sprinters actually do differently — the warm-up they never rush, how they switch on top-end speed, and the small details that separate good from great — this one’s for you.