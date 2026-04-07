Swimmer's Daily

Your Hand Is Exiting Too Early—Here’s Why | Between The Laps

by

rokur
in ,

One of my best sprinters kept fading in every 100 freestyle.

Not because she wasn’t fit.
Because she was cutting her freestyle finish short every single stroke.

Her hand exited before reaching her thigh.
That means her freestyle stroke never completed.

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