Swimmer's Daily

Racing the Fastest Swimmer in the World | Ilya Kharun TYR Pro Indianapolis 2026

by

rokur
in

I raced Caeleb Dressel, one the most decorated American swimmers of all time, multiple Olympic gold medalist, world record holder, at the 2026 TYR Indianapolis Pro Series. I took you behind the scenes for the whole thing.

Whether you’re a swim fan or just love watching someone go up against the best in the world, this one’s for you.

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