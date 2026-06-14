Swimmer's Daily

Teen Swimmer Dies After Falling From Jet Ski at Meldrum Bar Park in Gladstone | KPTV Fox 12

by

rokur
in

A teenager is dead after being lost in the Willamette River near Gladstone on Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

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