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Van Mathias Breaks Another Record Winning 100m Breaststroke | 2026 Tyr Pro Swim Series Indianapolis | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Van Mathias wins Men’s 100M Breaststroke at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Denis Petrashov and Alexei Avakov take second and third.

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