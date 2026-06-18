Swimmer's Daily

Jefimova, Smith, and Weber Top Three in 50M Breaststroke | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Eneli Jefimova wins Women’s 50M Breaststroke at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Skyler Smith and Emma Weber take second and third.

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