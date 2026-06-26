Swimming Pool Steve was WRONG and in this video I explain what exactly I got wrong. I also take a step back to talk about he history of the construction and renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. I think understanding more about the initial construction, initial failures, initial remediation attempts as well as the most recent major overhaul in 2010 to 2012 will go a long way towards helping people contextualize just how many problems this pool has had over the years. The storied past of the reflecting pool is filled with sinking and leaking issues, half measure repairs and ultimately major changes needed in 2010 to finally address both the lack of a pumping and filtration system, but also to develop a support system to hold the pool structure without sinking or moving on the unstable ground where the pool was built.
The Memorial Reflecting Pool – A Century of Problems and Repairs | Swimming Pool Steve
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