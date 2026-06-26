My First Open Water Triathlon | Was I Ready? | Global Triathlon Network

Pixi is taking the next step on her triathlon journey at Supertri Blenheim Palace — and it’s time to face her biggest challenge yet: open water swimming.

From pre-swim nerves and self-doubt to breakthrough moments and growing confidence, follow Pixi as she pushes beyond her comfort zone and discovers what it really takes to progress in triathlon.

Whether you’re training for your first race or looking to overcome your own sporting fears, this is an honest look at the highs, lows, and lessons that come with taking on a new challenge.