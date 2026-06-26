Everything Matters: David Marsh’s Blueprint for Building Faster Swimmers | American Swimming Coaches Association

What separates great coaches from good coaches? According to legendary coach David Marsh, it’s understanding that everything matters.

Throughout the session, Marsh breaks down how he structures training, individualizes workouts, develops confidence in athletes, creates meaningful challenges, and builds a culture where swimmers learn to choose the harder path. Coaches will gain practical ideas they can immediately apply to their own programs, from practice organization and race-pace training to long-term athlete development and team culture.

Whether you coach age group swimmers, high school athletes, collegiate competitors, or elite performers, this presentation offers valuable insights into what it takes to help athletes reach their full potential.