In the latest development with the memorial reflecting pool videos are surfacing showing what appears to be large sections of the interior surface peeling away. This large sheet delamination is being cited as potentially caused by the addition of the hydrogen peroxide to the water. While this is possible, in my experience with polymer and elastomeric interior surfaces for aquatic structures this looks much more like a delamination due to adhesion failure between the interior surface and the substrate. Both improper surface preparation but also the presence of negative hydrostatic pressure could both cause a failure that looks like what we are seeing now. If this is the case time will tell as a failure like that would be likely to continue to spread as water accesses the underside of the surface lining the reflecting pool.
Reflecting Pool Surface Failing – What Could Make This Happen? | Swimming Pool Steve
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