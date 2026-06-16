Sydney Reopens Beach Under Heavy Patrols After Shark Attack | ABS-CBN News

Sydney’s Coogee Beach reopened on Monday (June 15) under the watchful eyes of lifeguards and drone surveillance, after a shark attack over the weekend left a woman critically injured and prompted a safety review at Australia’s popular shorelines.

The 35-year-old victim was swimming about 30 meters (100 feet) from the shore on Saturday (June 13) morning when she was bitten by a three-to-four-meter-long shark, sustaining serious injuries to her arms and lower left leg. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

Some locals were hesitant to go back into the water.

“Very weary, I wouldn’t even dip my toe in at the minute but I use to do a few lengths across the beach but I’d always have in the back of your mind is there sharks around but after, after the weekend no, it’s kind of a nail in the coffin for me, I won’t be getting back in for a while anyway,” Ryan Brady told Reuters.