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Survivor of Horrific Sydney Shark Attack Has Woken From Coma | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

Leah Stewart has woken up from a coma, with two weeks in intensive care after a horrific shark attack in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

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