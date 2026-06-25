Swimmer's Daily

Douglass Beats Her Own World Record | World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2024 | 200M Breaststroke

by

rokur
in ,

Kate Douglass was lightning fast last week, as she set a new World Record in the 50m Freestyle!

But now we are looking now back at her incredible World Record from the World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2024: 2:12.50 in the 200m Breaststroke!

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