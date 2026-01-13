Swimmer's Daily

Moment Shark Bites Woman and Drags Her Under in Horrific Attack off Brazil Coast | The Sun

by

rokur
in

This is the moment a tourist is suddenly bitten on the leg by a shark before it starts to drag her towards the bottom.

Lawyer Tayane Dalazen, 36, was attacked in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.