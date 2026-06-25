Swimmer's Daily

Global Initiative Brings Awareness to Importance of Swim Lessons for Kids | 9News

by

rokur
in , ,

Kaitlin Thibou with Goldfish Swim Schools talks about the seriousness of the issue.

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