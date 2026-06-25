Swimmer's Daily

Boy, 12, Attacked by Shark While Swimming in Bahamas | CBS Chicago

by

rokur
in ,

Authorities said the boy was on a tour of the Exuma Cays with his family. He was swimming in the Staniel Cay with his brother when the attack happened.

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