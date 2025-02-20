Swimmer's Daily

Brooke Thompson Is Inspiring and Spreading Awareness of Deaf Swimming | Rutgers’ Swim and Dive | Big Ten Network

Competing for the USA Deaf Swimming Team and Rutgers’ Swim and Dive, Brooke Thompson is using her platform to inspire others and spread awareness about deaf swimming.

