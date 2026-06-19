Swimmer's Daily

Emma Weyant Strong Back Half to Win 400M IM | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis

by

rokur
in

Emma Weyant wins Women’s 400M Individual Medley at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Katie Grimes and Aimee Canny take second and third.

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