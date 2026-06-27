Swimmer's Daily

Minnesota Swimmer Ava Muench Wins Gold at Special Olympics USA Games | WCCO – CBS Minnesota

by

rokur
in

After a week of competition all over the Twin Cities, the Special Olympics USA Games have come to a close. but the stories of how the athletes shined will last much longer. Mike Max shares the story of Olympian Ava Muench, which he’s been following for years.

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