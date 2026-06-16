Swimmer's Daily

La County Offering Low-Cost Swimming Lessons and Pool Classes for the Summer | CBS LA

by

rokur
in , ,

With summer temperatures rising and kids out of school, LA County is helping children stay safe in the water with low-cost lessons. Kara Finnstrom reports.

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