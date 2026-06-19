Swimmer's Daily

Pittsburgh-Area Swim Club Faces Restrictions After Reported Shooting Near Facility | CBS Pittsburgh

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rokur
in ,

A local swim club is operating under restrictions put in place by the Municipality of Penn Hills after an incident happened near the club on Saturday night. KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish reports.

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