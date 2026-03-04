Arizona Child Declared Dead in Pool Drowning Suddenly Showed Signs of Life Hours Later and Survives | NY Post

A child who was declared dead after drowning in a residential pool in the Phoenix suburbs last month miraculously showed signs of life hours later — and is expected to survive.

The child, whose name and age were not released, was found unresponsive in a backyard pool at a home in Gilbert, Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8.

Gilbert police and fire officials responded to reports of the drowning at 5:35 p.m. First responders administered lifesaving efforts at the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared dead less than an hour later, AZFamily reported.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m. the same night, the child started showing signs of life. They were airlifted to another Phoenix-area hospital for further treatment, the outlet reported.

