Swimmer's Daily

Paris’s Largest Outside Swimming Pool Opens Early Ahead of Massive Heatwave | France 24 English

by

rokur
in

France is bracing for another heatwave this week after enduring its hottest spring on record. In Paris, a city not made to withstand heatwaves, the urgent demand for a place to cool off has pushed city officials to open the iconic Canal Saint-Martin, lifting a long-standing ban on swimming.

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