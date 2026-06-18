Daniel Wiffen, Irish Swimming Olympic Champion | Under the Spotlight

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen joins Under the Sportlight for a powerful conversation on what it really takes to compete at the highest level of swimming.

From world-class training demands to the mindset required to perform under pressure, Daniel breaks down the realities behind elite performance and what separates good from great.

He also speaks openly and unapologetically about who he is as an athlete and as a person, offering a rare level of honesty from someone operating at the very top of his sport.

This is a deep dive into discipline, identity, and elite mentality – straight from one of the world’s best distance swimmers.