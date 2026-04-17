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Watch This Before Your Next Open Water Swim | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in ,

Transitioning from the pool to the open water can feel intimidating—but it doesn’t have to be.

In this video, we break down what you need to know to boost your confidence & stay safe when you leave the lane lines behind.

From essential safety advice and sighting techniques, to handling cold water shock, these quick tips will help you transform open water from something you fear… into your favourite part of triathlon training.

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