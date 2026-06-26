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Woman Uses Bear Spray on Children at Hotel Pool | Fox 5 News

by

rokur
in ,

Cobb County police are actively searching for a 35-year-old Mississippi woman who allegedly discharged bear spray into a crowd at a hotel pool. The chemical irritant targeted a group of adults and children following a heated poolside argument, leaving more than a dozen people in need of immediate medical care. The suspect now faces eight counts of first-degree cruelty to children, battery, and reckless conduct.

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