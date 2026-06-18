Swimmer's Daily

24 Hours at the Olympic Training Center | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in ,

Spend a day with Phoebe Bacon at the Olympic Training Center. From practice and weightlifting to a coffee run and everything in between, Phoebe gives viewers a look at her day in Colorado Springs.

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