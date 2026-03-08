Swimmer's Daily

Chris Guiliano Takes Down Pro Swim Series Record in 50M Freestyle |2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Chris Guiliano wins Men’s 50M Freestyle at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont. Nikita Sheremet and Matt King take second and third.

