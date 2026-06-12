Swimmer's Daily

How Swim Lessons Can Help Prevent Drowning: Botetourt YMCA Shares Summer Water Safety Tips | WSLS 10

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rokur
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As families spend more time at pools, lakes and rivers this summer, instructors at the Botetourt Family YMCA are encouraging parents to prioritize swim lessons and water safety to help prevent drowning accidents.

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