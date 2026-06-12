Swimmer's Daily

B.C. Coroner’s Office Issues Warning to Swimmers | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend in June 2026 on Vancouver Island. As swimmers undoubtedly flock to beaches and lakes to cool off, the B.C. Coroner’s Office has a warning for would-be swimmers. Wear a lifejacket. It’s already been a deadly start of the season on the water with 18 reported drownings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.