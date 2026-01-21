Swimmer's Daily

The Pro Swim Series Is So Boring Nobody Sponsors It | Night Swim with Dax & Elvis

by

rokur
in ,

Dax & Elvis break down the newly rebranded Pro Swim Series (RIP TYR Pro Series) after the latest Austin stop. Why are meets so predictable and dull? Fast swimmers sandbagging prelims, endless C/D finals, zero entertainment value, and TYR shifting to CrossFit/triathlons instead. Is USA Swimming killing the sport with bad marketing and no eyeballs? We dive into sponsor ROI fails and why swimming needs to become ENTERTAINMENT

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.