Swimmer's Daily

European Aquatics Meeting with Water Polo Clubs and Federations 2026

by

rokur
in ,

Live stream of the European Aquatics annual Meeting with Water Polo Clubs and Federations, covering updates and discussions regarding the 2026/2027 season, competition systems and calendars, club obligations, media and broadcasting requirements, branding, officiating development, and future strategic plans for European water polo.

Date: 12 June 2026
Time: 10:00 AM (CEST)
Location: Malta

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