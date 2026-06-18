Swimmer's Daily

Police Seek Additional Victims After Man Charged With Child Molestation at Clayton Pool | KSDK News

by

rokur
in ,

A man is accused of inappropriately touching children at Shaw Park Aquatic Center in Clayton. Investigators believe more victims may exist.

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