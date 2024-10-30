Swimmer's Daily

Kate Douglass With Her First Ever Individual World Record in 200m Breaststroke (SCM) | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Kate Douglass shattered the 200m breaststroke short course world record with an incredible time of 2:14.16

