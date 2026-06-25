Swimmer's Daily

Great White Shark Trails Teen’s Paddleboard off Coast | KTLA 5

by

rokur
in ,

A Colorado teenager hoping to spot a shark during a Father’s Day outing along the Santa Barbara County coast got much closer to one than she realized, as newly captured drone footage shows a great white shark swimming near and apparently following her paddleboard.

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