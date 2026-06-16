Swimmer's Daily

Coventry Building Society Great North Swim 2026 | Event Highlights

by

rokur
in

From first-time dippers to seasoned open water swimmers, the 2026 Coventry Building Society Great North Swim brought together a community united by a love of swimming, adventure and the stunning surroundings of Windermere, Lake District National Park.

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