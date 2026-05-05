Swimmer's Daily

Dozens Swim for Charity in the Ocean Mile at Clearwater Beach | WFLA News Channel 8

by

rokur
in , ,

Sunday morning, dozens of people made a splash at Clearwater Beach for good causes, they were all swimming in the Ocean Mile to help raise money for charities. Over 60 swimmers jumped in the water, swam south almost to Pier 60, and then fought against the choppy currents coming back north.

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