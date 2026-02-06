Man Accused of Killing Chicago Boater Who Drowned in Lake Michigan | WGN News

Swimmer's Daily

Authorities say Alexis Trader has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 63-year-old Nabil Abzal, who was affectionately known to the Chicago boating community as ‘Captain Bill.’ WGN’s Christine Flores reports.

