Swimmer's Daily

‘I Can’t Swim’: Bahamian Plane Crash Survivors Recall Water Rescue | FOX 35 Orlando

by

rokur
in

After nearly five hours in the water following a small plane crash off the coast of Florida, Olympia Outten shared her experience of waiting for rescue, urging her niece to swim to stay alive.

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