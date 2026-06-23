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Chasing Greatness With Adam Peaty | AP Race

by

rokur
in

Having moved out of the Midlands for the first time in his life, Adam Peaty is now ready for a new challenge. Living in London, with a new coach, how will Adam Peaty cope with this new lifestyle? Watch this video to find out more…

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