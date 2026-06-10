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Bonaire Swim Instructor Pushes for Water Safety After Three Children Drown In Central Georgia | 13WMAZ

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rokur
in , ,

Bonaire swim instructor advocates for water safety following the drowning of three children in Central Georgia.

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