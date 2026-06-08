Swimmer's Daily

Keys to Safety Are Early Lessons, Water Awareness, Says Seattle-Area Swim Instructor | KING 5 Seattle

by

rokur
in ,

Establishing a “water watcher” is among the safety reminders for adults and children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.