Swimmer's Daily

Swim Instructor Urges Survival Lessons After 2 Children Drown | Local 12

by

rokur
in

Two children drowned within days of each other in the Tri-State, at least one of which had autism. That’s prompting a Northern Kentucky swim instructor to call for changes he says could save lives.

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