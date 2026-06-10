Swimmer's Daily

Teaching a Skill That Saves Lives With Khaliyah Berry | FOX10 News

by

rokur
in , ,

Dani and Chelsey sit down with swim instructor Khaliyah Berry, founder of KBreezy Swim, and author of Scared to Strong.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.