Swimmer's Daily

Spearfisher Dies After Shark Attack Off Albany In WA’s South | 10 News

by

rokur
in

A man has died after being mauled by a shark on the Western Australian south coast.

The attack happened off Michaelmas Island, near Albany, about 400 kilometres south of Perth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.