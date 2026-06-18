Swimmer's Daily

Aussie Farmer Trains 700 Laps Daily for Manhattan’s Toughest Swim | Landline | ABC Australia

by

rokur
in

Peta Bradley is a World Ice Swimming Gold Medallist hailing from rural New South Wales, Australia. A farmer by profession, but with a talent for long distance open water swimming. Peta is set to swim the 20 Bridges Swim in Manhattan – one of the three prestigious legs of the Triple Crown of Open Water swimming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.