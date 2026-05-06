The New Survival Swim Program With Corinna and Memo | Dive SSI

Did you know up to 80% of adults in some countries can’t swim? Now, a new program is changing that, empowering adults to conquer their fears and navigate water with confidence. If you’ve ever felt intimidated by water, or think it’s “too late” to learn, this episode is your game-changer.

Corinna and Memo share groundbreaking insights from their latest survival swim program, designed specifically for adults who want to enjoy water sports, travel, or simply stay safe. They reveal the crucial skills everyone must know—like turning around in a pool, floating on your back, and avoiding panic—and how mastering these can be lifesavers in real emergencies. You’ll discover why relaxing, not panicking, is the key to survival, and how even babies instinctively know how to swim from a few months old.