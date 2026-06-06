Swimmer's Daily

UNCW Hosting Free Water Safety Swim Clinic for Adults | WECT News 6

by

rokur
in , ,

University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) swim coach Bobby Guntoro is leading a free swim clinic for adults this weekend.

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